Rowan Ainsworth, the Australian Consul General to India, visited Centurion University, accompanied by Angelina Nair, Senior Research and Visits Officer from the Australian Consulate-General in Kolkata. The exploratory visit looked into collaborative bilateral opportunities in education and skill development.

Rowan Ainsworth, a seasoned diplomat and career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), has an impressive background, having served as Counsellor (Political) at the Australian Embassy in Paris before taking on the role of Consul General in Kolkata. Her responsibilities include supporting Australia’s expanding trade, commercial, and investment interests in several eastern and north-eastern Indian states.

During her visit to the Centurion University campus, Ainsworth expressed her admiration for the institution's unique approach to education delivery. She commended the university for its innovative, hugely diversified, and practical methods of imparting real-life skills to students, ensuring they are well-equipped for the challenges they will face after graduation. She particularly applauded the integration of hands-on skill training and production in every aspect of education, emphasising the university's commitment to preparing students for entrepreneurship.

One highlight of the visit was Ainsworth's recognition of Centurion University's efforts in short and long-term skill training for Australia’s First Nation students. She lauded the university's dedication to this cause and expressed hope that the programme could become a significant collaboration endeavour between Australia and India.

Centurion University remains dedicated to its mission of providing appropriate, relevant, and quality education with a practical focus, and the recognition from the Australian Consul General adds a global dimension to its efforts. The university looks forward to potential collaborations and partnerships that can further enhance the exchange of knowledge and skills between the two nations.