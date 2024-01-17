With the cold wave gripping parts of Uttar Pradesh, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, Surya Pal Gangwar, has issued an order for school holidays where schools are directed to remain closed up to Class VIII until January 18. Schools from Class IX to Intermediate will continue operating from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm as usual, reported ANI.



DM orders extra protection for physical classes

The order further states that students from Classes IX to XII are encouraged to go for online classes where feasible. In cases where physical classes are conducted, the school administration is mandated to ensure students' protection from the cold by implementing measures such as using room heaters.



The instruction by the DM of Lucknow read, "Students will not be exposed to outdoor sessions, including classes, practicals, or exams. The obligation to wear a uniform by students has been discontinued, and it is recommended that students wear warm clothes capable of providing protection against the cold when attending school."



IMD predicts...

The meteorological department had predicted dense to very dense fog was reported over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, January 16, with cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailing over most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.