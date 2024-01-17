Today, January 17, the Indian National Congress (INC) announced via a press release that it will be fielding the state's President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Venkat Narsing Rao Balmoor as the candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Legislative Council (LC). Another candidate nominated is the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), Bomma Maheshkumar Goud.

The NSUI working president Balmoor has been at the forefront of the student issues in Telangana.

Thanking the party members on X (formerly known as Twitter), he said, "Now the Congress party leadership is giving me the opportunity to contest the by-election to Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) to be elected by MLAs." He thanked Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and shared that in Balmoor's "quest for justice to the students, I was always supported, backed and guided by our honourable CM of Telangana". He also credited Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu for the same.



He went on to thank former Leader of the Opposition Sonia Gandhi; Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge; Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several others.

As per reports, the Election Commission (EC) is set to conduct MLC by-polls for two MLA quota seats in the Telangana Legislative Council on January 29. As per the notification issued on January 11, the last date to file the nominations is January 18. Followed by scrutiny of the nominations on January 19 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 22.

To recall, Balmoor had contested the Huzurabad by-election in 2021. Moreover, the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) decision to field Balmoor as the party’s candidate for the Huzurabad by-poll drew flak among the senior party leaders who were aiming for the ticket, The New Indian Express had reported.