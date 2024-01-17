Professor Saibal Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the director-in-charge of the premier business school, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, reported PTI. A statement was released on Tuesday, January 16, by the institution declaring that Chattopadhyay has been appointed by the Board of Governors (BoG) with immediate effect.



Immediate action taken

The statement further added that such a decision was taken without delay as the institution received a written complaint against the earlier director-in-charge, Sahadeb Sarkar, and the recommendation to the Board of Governors for his removal during an inquiry.



The statement read that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the institute has received a written complaint against the person concerned, and recommended that the (former) director be removed from the post to ensure a "free and fair inquiry", and asserted that the decision taken is independent of the merits and the demerits of the allegations.



It said that the measure was required for the ICC to ensure that impartiality is maintained and the inquiry is duly compliant with the principles of natural justice.



Meeting held by the BoG

The BoG held a meeting on January 6 and accepted the recommendation of the ICC that the concerned individual shall not continue in office and will be removed from his post, as per PTI.



According to the law, the next senior-most faculty member to Sahadeb Sarkar was appointed the director-in-charge with immediate effect.



Sarkar had resigned from his post four days back on January 13.