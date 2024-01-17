A fresh set of new orders from the district administration of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh states that classes from nursery to Class VIII in all schools of Noida and Greater Noida will start at 10 am from Thursday, January 18, according to PTI.



As per the Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, this timing would continue until further orders from the district administration. He further added that due to a persistent severe weather condition accompanied by dense fog and extreme cold, classes in all schools from nursery to VIII will be conducted from 10.00 am from January 18 till further orders.



Earlier Classes till VIII were suspended till January 16 in view of the cold weather conditions in the region, while classes were ongoing for students of Class IX to XII, and their school timings were temporarily changed from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, according to a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh.



The order had further stated that the timings for Class IX to XII will continue till January 20, and such orders must be strictly adhered to, reported PTI.



Usually, government schools in Noida follow a 9.00 am to 3.00 pm schedule in winter.