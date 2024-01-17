The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi hosted a thought-provoking discussion on aligning Energy Transformation with Viksit Bharat @2047, India's vision for a developed and prosperous nation by 2047. The event, held on January 16, 2024 featured Pramod Agrawal, IAS (Retd), Former Chairman cum Managing Director-Coal India Limited and Distinguished Visiting Professor, IIM Ranchi.

The session commenced with Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi, welcoming Agrawal and highlighting the significance of exploring the transformation of Coal India in the context of Viksit Bharat@2047. Prof Srivastava emphasised the importance of such discussions in fostering new ideas and driving growth.

Agrawal shared his vast experience in the energy sector, delving into the current transition, challenges, and prospects. He emphasised the need for decarbonisation and a shift towards renewable energy sources to address increasing global emissions. He pointed out that while India's per capita energy consumption is significantly lower than some developed nations, all countries must reduce their consumption for a sustainable future.

Agrawal also shed light on Coal India, underscoring its position as the world's largest coal mining company and its vital role in meeting India's energy needs. He discussed the company's future trajectory, highlighting the projected growth in electricity generation and the continued dominance of coal as a primary fuel source in the near future