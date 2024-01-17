Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district Education Department is initiating the closure of government aided schools that have remained on record without students for the past two academic years, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Under the government directives, the District Education Officer (DEO) has instructed Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and Deputy District Education Officers (Dy DEOs) to provide a comprehensive report on all Government Aided Schools. This report, due by January 15, 2024, must include details on new student enrolment, teaching faculty strength, proper record maintenance, and overall institutional status.

With all schools currently closed for the Sankranthi festival holidays, the reports are expected to be submitted within the next few days. Out of the 248 aided schools in the combined district, only 120 will remain in the government aided sector, as 28 schools either merged or had zero new admissions in the last two academic years. In the 2022-23 academic year, 13 schools received zero admissions, and an additional seven schools have been identified with zero admissions in the 2023-24 academic year.

Around 150 teachers from these 20 aided schools were deployed to various other schools due to the lack of new admissions.

Despite the teachers being allotted to other schools, their salaries and benefits continue to be provided through the old-aided school managements. Exploiting this situation, a few aided school authorities are creating trouble for the teachers, creating issues regarding salary payments and other financial benefits, along with harassment concerning the submission of service particulars to the district education department.

Observing these challenges, the state government has directed district officials to expedite the closure of the zero-admission aided schools as soon as possible.

The aided schools affected by this development include Ongole-Samavesam High School, GVS School, aided schools in Cumbham, Markapur, Yerragondapalem, Manepalli, Ardhaveedu, Donakonda, Pamidipadu, Pedakothapalli, Velamurupadu, Konanki, Idupulapadu, among others, which are now on the closure list.

"Total 20 aided schools are slated for closure this year as per government directives. We will issue orders promptly after receiving reports from the MEOs and Dy DEOs," stated an official from the education department.