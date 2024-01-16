Medical Associations in West Bengal are quite sceptical of the state government’s decision to allow private entities to open nursing schools in state-run medical colleges and hospitals and also in state-run super speciality hospitals, as per an IANS report.



A recent guideline that has been issued by the West Bengal Health Department has been circulated to initiate these nursing schools in medical colleges and super speciality hospitals that are located in remote areas of the state.

Gov't making hasty decisions?

The private entities have been given the proposal to open such nursing schools in the hospitals. The move has been opposed by General Secretary of the Association of Health Service Doctors, Manas Gumta. He said that the state government is making hasty decisions involving one of the most important sectors.



He said that earlier, the government had suggested setting up medical colleges and hospitals rampantly, "...there was no requirement for it...Now they have decided to allow private entities to run..."



Officials demand justification

The decision was also questioned by a section within the state health department and they are demanding a justification for the introduction of these new guidelines.



The officials say that the state government is unable to accommodate all those people passing out from the state-run different colleges, what about these nurses who might also be running the risk of unemployment?