The trial process for the key accused in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal might be delayed as there is a lack of necessary state government approval regarding those officials of the state education department who are currently in judicial custody, reported IANS.



Although a chargesheet has been submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) regarding the matter, as per sources, the court was unable to accept the chargesheet.



Lack of approvals

The charge sheet was not approved by the court as several officials attached to the state government offices like that of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSEB) were named as accused in the charge sheet, and it lacked the necessary approvals from the state government behind their arrests were not attached with it.



Despite repeated reminders given to the state government, the necessary approval from them is yet to be procured by the CBI.



Kaushik Gupta, a senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court said that despite the investigation being carried out with the court's directions, the trial process will require approvals of arrest from the state government.



But, this will not remain a situation of stalemate, said a city-based legal expert as he states that if the government is reluctant, the investigation agency can apprise the high court to pass the approval and act as per the next directions of the court.