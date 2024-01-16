The Tamil Nadu Republic Day celebrations will honour a 52-year-old woman who donated land for the development of the school where she studied, reported IANS.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shall confer the medal to Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam, who is a resident of the Madurai district and works as a banker. Pooranam announced the land in memory of her late daughter, U Janani, who passed away two years ago.



Her daughter was a social worker and had been working for the educational upliftment of underprivileged children.



Donation of land to school

The land, which is estimated to be around Rs 7 crore, is located adjacent to the Panchayat Union Middle School, Kodikulam, Madurai, and was donated for the upliftment of the school.



CM announces award on 'X'

The news came out when she registered the land in the name of the school and handed over the documents. Stalin took the announcement to social media platform X, and emphasised Tamil Nadu's culture and values that realise the importance of education.



"Education is the real, imperishable wealth. Aayi Ammal alias Pooranam from Kodikkulam, Madurai has donated an acre and 52 cents of her land to build an additional building for the government school. Aayi Ammal shows how Tamils value education and teaching, and will be honoured with a special award from the CM on behalf of the government on the upcoming Republic Day", he tweeted.



As per IANS, Pooranam's only demand from the government is to name the building after her daughter. She also said that her one true belief right now is that education would transform the lives of rural people. "A high school here will uplift the lives of rural people here as their children will get better education,”she said.