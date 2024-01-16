The police in Maharashtra's Latur District registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating in the examination of the Public Works Department (PWD). According to the police, the case was registered on Monday, January 15, against the three accused, reported PTI.



Candidate received help from moderators

An official said that an offence has been registered under section 7 (performs or induces another public servant to perform improperly or dishonestly a public duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC (Indian Penal Code). The accused were identified as 26-year-old Shailesh Ambekar, who appeared for the exam, Ramiz Shaikh (40), and Anis Shaikh (44), who were the invigilators and moderators, respectively.



A PWD official complained about the accused during an exam held at the Coss Institute of Computer Education Centre on December 16, 2023. Answers were being provided to Shailesh Ambekar by the other two accused, the official informed. The matter was later probed into and a case was registered, he added.



The official further said that no arrests have been made in respect to the incident, but the trio are being interrogated by the police.