The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Periyar University in Tamil Nadu has moved the Madras High Court to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him, reported IANS. As per sources, R Jagannathan, the VC, has been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and cheating charges under the Indian Penal Code.



He has alleged that these FIRs have been registered against him to tarnish his image and reputation.



What did he mention in the petition?

The vice chancellor in his petition said that the Periyar University was established in 1997 and had 27 functioning departments and 118 affiliated colleges, with jurisdiction over Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, and Krishnagiri districts of Tamil Nadu.



In his petition, he informed about his role as VC over the years, how there were several irregularities when he took over as the vice-chancellor in 2021, and that the university was financially mismanaged.



Dedicated time to curb financial irregularities

He further added that he had taken many steps to get away with the irregularities and financial mismanagement and instituted legal as well as departmental proceedings against teaching and non-teaching staff, as per IANS.



On curbing the misappropriation of funds, he added that he had suspended and dismissed a few employees in the distance education department of the university after he found out that about Rs 23 lakh had been misappropriated by forging documents.



He emphasised that despite there being a threat to his life, he devotedly performed his duties and pleaded that he had not indulged in any financial irregularities.



The case is to be heard on January 18 by Justice Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court.