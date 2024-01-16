Queen’s University Belfast, one of the UK’s leading research-intensive universities and a member of the prestigious Russell Group, have opened registrations for international students to immerse themselves in a unique and enriching experience through the Queen's University 2024 Summer School. This three-week programme, running from June 17 to July 5, 2024, provides an unparalleled opportunity to explore the vibrant tapestry of historical, cultural, political, environmental, and socio-economic aspects that define Northern Ireland.

Queen's 2024 Summer School is not just an academic endeavour; it is an exploration of Belfast's histories, locations, and future aspirations. Students will interact with local communities, visit political, historical, and cultural sites, and gain valuable insights into the fabric of this dynamic region. Participants will reside in the university's accommodation, conveniently located just a 15-minute walk from Queen's main campus, providing a firsthand experience of life in Belfast.

The Summer School goes beyond traditional academic boundaries, offering participants a holistic view of Queen's University, Belfast, and the broader Northern Ireland community. This immersive programme delves into the key conversations that shape our world, allowing students to engage with the rich history, diverse locations, and future visions of Belfast and its surroundings.

The first week of the course comprises core content and is taken by all students in the summer programme. Students will explore the entwined social, political, and historical realities of the city of Belfast today, discovering multiple community perspectives in Northern Ireland.

In week two and three of Summer School, participants will have the chance to tailor their summer school experience, choosing from a range of unique programmes like Storytelling, Irish Studies, Identity & Intergroup Relations in Divided Societies and Leadership programs.

Applications for the Queen's 2024 Summer School are open until March 22, 2024. To apply and find more details on fees and entry requirements, visit https://www.irishcentral.com/culture/queens-university-belfast-summer-school-2024