Schools in Delhi have finally reopened for physical classes after a long break as they were closed due to the prevailing cold wave-like conditions, on Monday, January 15. Classes including nursery, KG, and primary classes will now be running as per revised timings, from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm, reported ANI.



Students say

A student, Kashish Tanwar, said that winters are challenging and it is quite foggy in the morning, and hence the timings have been revised for them.



Another student, Shifa, said, "We are wearing multiple layers of clothes. It is difficult to reach schools and due to fog, school timing has been revised to 9:00 am."



Another student Nandini brought forth the problem of commuting, especially when one resides far away from schools. "It is challenging to come to schools, especially for those who come from far distances. Due to fog, it takes even more time than what it usually takes to reach school."



What was the decision taken earlier?

Earlier, Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of Delhi schools from nursery to Class V, starting from January 8 to 12, keeping in mind the severe fog conditions. But, as the weather intensifies in Uttar Pradesh, the education department of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar has announced the closure of schools from nursery to Class VIII until January 16.



On Monday morning (January 15), the national capital bore the brunt of the weather with the minimum temperature recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung hitting 3.3 degrees Celsius.