The Delhi High Court has asked the police to prepare a chart, distinguishing the roles of student activist Sharjeel Imam, who is currently under arrest in a UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) case related to the alleged broader conspiracy for the 2020 communal riots that took place in Delhi, from co-accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and Asif Iqbal Tanha, on Monday, January 15.



According to IANS, the directive from the court was received by the police during a hearing of Imam's bail plea, scheduling the next hearing for February 19.



Sharjeel Imam seeks bail

Imam sought bail on the grounds of parity and argued that six out of the 18 accused named in the first information report (FIR) had already been granted relief, but his plea was opposed by special public prosecutor Amit Prasad, who stressed that there is a need to consider the distinct roles attributed to different accused in the larger conspiracy.



He also noted the importance of examining the nature of Imam's speeches and activities, arguing that he cannot be equated with other accused. The court has asked for written submissions from both Imam's counsel and the Delhi Police before the next hearing.



Many still face charges

Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid, including Imam are a few known faces who are still facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code for allegedly orchestrating the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi during the ensuing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).