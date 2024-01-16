The student activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) demonstrated their anger before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a roadshow reported PTI.



The poster angered BJP workers

The incident took place outside the Government Law College in Kerala's Kochi on Tuesday, January 16, where the union members put up a banner asking Narendra Modi, expected to arrive in the port city in the evening, to go back, which in turn angered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters who had gathered there to see the Prime Minister's roadshow.



As per the visuals seen on the television, the angry BJP supporters rushed towards the gate of the college where they were stopped and immediately turned away by the police deployed there on the spot.



Police later removed the poster put up by the KSU, the student wing of the Indian National Congress. The posters inside the college asked PM Modi to go back.



The PM's roadshow was scheduled to pass in front of the college gates in the evening and a large number of BJP workers and supporters were gathered there to witness it. The annoyed BJP workers also blamed the police for allowing the KSU members to put up posters against the PM.



