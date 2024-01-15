The tiny tots have their own dreams; Parents and teachers should join their hands in helping them to achieve it, opined renowned film director Dr Sabyasachi Mohapatra at the Parents Day Celebrations Udi Udi Re Patang at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar held recently.

The chief guest on the occasion, Dr Mohapatra, also emphasised individual differences in exhibiting potential. Chairman of the School, Santosh Kumar Satapathy, delivered the welcome address and Principal Dr Sujata Sahu highlighted the achievements of the students throughout the year.

Guest of honour DAV Regional Director Dr KC Satapathy appealed to focus on mass welfare instead of narrow interest. Among others, Basanta Manjari Satapathy, Swetapadma Mohapatra, Chairmen and principals of DAV Institutions were present on the dais as guests.

Meritorious students, staff members, parents were honoured and the tabloid Beacon was released during the function.

Students enthralled the 4,000-strong audience in an open air show with captivating music and dance performances namely orchestra, jester jive, vintage vibes, Yug Purush, Adwaita Bharat, Namami Gange, Kalberia Kanduchi, Rangila Patang and so on. At last, Academic Supervisor Kirtirekha Mohanty proposed the vote of thanks.

It may be recalled that recently a two-day-long annual Sports Meet of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar concluded on the school premises.