A Health Checkup drive exclusively for parents was organised on January 13, Saturday, with the enterprising initiatives of the alumni and in collaboration with Utkal Hospital on the premises of DAV Unit VIII. Along with attending the Parent-Teachers meeting, parents were invited to avail the opportunity of this first-of-its-kind event in which they took advantage of free check-ups of eye, dental, gynaecology, medicine and pediatric.

About 600 parents were privileged to be a part of this camp and took the step towards a healthy and better life.

A friendly volleyball match was also organised on this eventful day between the alumni and teachers which added to the physical and mental well-being of parents.

The School Management applauded the DAV Old Students Association (DOSA) and Utkal Hospital authority for this noble

initiative. Moving forward, the school is committed to staying connected with the alumni in the greater interest of the community.

