The National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell of the Swami Vivekananda Amenities Centre, University of Hyderabad (UoH) celebrated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Friday, January 12.

Addressing the gathering on Friday, Dr B Krishnaiah, the coordinator, said that Swami Vivekananda always looked at the youth of the nation who he thought could lead the country towards progress. He was considered an icon of the Indian youth for his approach of combining the spiritual and the rationalism to bring about reforms in the superstitions-ridden Indian society.

He further said that in the context of India’s call for the Viksit Bharat @2047 programme, every student and employee of our university should strive hard to contribute one's might towards this goal.

Dr Bhimsingh, the NSS Programme Officer, said that Swami Vivekananda influenced the youth and people of India with his teachings and activities for the uplift of the underprivileged section of society.

The NSS volunteers Rasagna, Venkat Das, Mohd Zunaid, Abhilash, and Yogendra also spoke on this occasion. The coordinator, the programme officer, and all the volunteers congratulated Abhilash, IMA Anthropology, UoH for winning the second prize in a Declamation Competition conducted by the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ranga Reddy district on the topic My Bharat-Viksit Bharat@2047.