DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB) has announced the launch of Build for Billions, a start-up accelerator programme, themed around financial inclusion for the informal economy, in partnership with the Reserve Bank Innovation Hub (RBIH) and Union Bank of India.

Gig workers, migrant workers, domestic workers, street vendors, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and construction labourers — representing the informal economy — face multifaceted challenges. These include low and volatile income; irregular income streams; limited access to credit and savings; and a lack of social security nets. Recognising these hurdles, Build for Billions is poised to support visionary fintech start-ups dedicated to addressing these issues.

The 50-day, equity-free accelerator by the business incubator DLabs, offers comprehensive support, including mentorship, capacity building, resources, networking opportunities, the chance to pitch to banks and investors, and a unique piloting opportunity with Union Bank.

"Empowering the informal economy is our commitment for a future where everyone, regardless of their occupation, enjoys seamless access to financial services,” Rajesh Bansal, CEO, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, said about the accelerator programme.

He added, “The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub is excited to partner with DLabs and Union Bank for the launch of Build for Billions, an accelerator aimed at supporting visionary fintech start-ups addressing challenges faced by gig workers, migrant workers, domestic workers, and others in the informal sector. This initiative holds the promise of bringing forth solutions that contribute to a more inclusive and robust financial ecosystem."

For more details and to apply, visit: https://i-venture.org/build-for-billions-accelerator