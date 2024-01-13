Several government school students from Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, met School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and urged him to implement an action plan to prevent caste bias in schools in Tenkasi on a pilot basis.

A total of 19 students, 18 girls from Avvaiyar government higher secondary school, Pavoorchatram, and one boy from Sengottai government higher secondary school, both in Tenkasi, met the education minister on Friday, January 12, said The New Indian Express.

The students also met retired judge K Chandru who headed the panel to suggest measures to prevent violent incidents due to caste differences among students.

As per TNIE, the students said that the syllabus for primary students to higher secondary students should include lessons on caste eradication based on their levels. They urged the department to include research articles by Ambedkar including, Castes in India: Their Mechanism, Genesis and Development and Annihilation of Caste, and also Periyar's, Pen Yean Adimaiyanal.

The 19 students from Tenkasi had already written a song on caste eradication and performed it in Kalai Thiruvizha held at the district level last year. They also asked the minister to take the song to all schools across the state, said TNIE.

Justice K Chandru said that the students were energetic and active going by the essays written by some of them on the topic. Involving the students in such an endeavour should be welcomed. He also added that the report on caste eradication in schools will be submitted by February.