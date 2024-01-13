A second-year BSc Agriculture student from Telangana's Adilabad district took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in a private college on Friday, January 12.

The deceased has been identified as Deepthi Rathod, reported The New Indian Express. The incident occurred in Anannatha Sagar village, Hasanparthy mandal, Hanumakonda district.

The victim had reportedly failed in five out of seven subjects in a recent college examination, and it is suspected that this might have led her to take the extreme step.

Hasanparthy Inspector T Gopi said that Deepthi's fellow students discovered her hanging after returning from breakfast on Friday. They notified the hostel warden and college management.

Deepthi was initially taken to a private hospital and later transferred to MGM Hospital in Warangal, where she succumbed to her injuries, police added.

The inspector said that the college staff and Deepthi’s fellow students were questioned, and examination data from the institute was obtained.

It has been found that the college had released the results for the second-year, first semester for the BSc Agriculture course on Thursday and Deepthi had failed in five subjects and passed only two. In fact, it is alleged that Deepthi had performed poorly in all the exams the college had conducted.

The students shared that Deepthi seemed to have been deeply affected by her performance in the exam and that it could have prompted her to kill herself, TNIE added.

The police have informed Deepthi's parents about the incident, and an autopsy was performed on her body at MGM Hospital. A case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death).

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666