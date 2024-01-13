TalentSprint, a global EdTech company offering transformational deeptech programmes, is making significant progress to democratise access to quality education and premium career opportunities with leading tech companies.

To create a level playing field in the tech landscape and align with their core philosophy of catalysing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) missions of global corporations, TalentSprint has announced the launch of the sixth cohort of its Women Engineers (WE) programme, supported by Google.

The sixth cohort will offer 200 seats to first-year women engineering students from different strata of socio-economic backgrounds across the country. The programme entails a 100% scholarship that covers the programme fee, and an additional rewarding cash scholarship of Rs 1,00,000.

The Women Engineers Program has been encouraging and supporting women pursuing careers in engineering, a field where gender diversity is traditionally underrepresented. By providing financial assistance and unique opportunities, the programme seeks to empower aspiring and deserving women engineers to achieve their academic and professional goals.

Beyond financial support, selected students will gain access to a range of benefits, including mentorship programmes with Google engineers, bootcamps, access to networking events and potential career opportunities to help young women engineers build a strong foundation for their future tech careers.

The last date to apply for Cohort 6 is January 18, 2024. For more information about the programme, visit the website: we.talentsprint.com