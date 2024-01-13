A resident doctor was allegedly attacked with an iron rod at Government Medical College (GMC) Chhatrapati Sambhaji Sambhaji Nagar, Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Thursday, January 11.

Reportedly, two individuals who were visiting as patients on Friday brutally attacked a female resident doctor on the head with a rod.

Allegedly, the scuffle started over a parking dispute. The doctor has sustained severe head injuries following which, the accused have been arrested under Section 353 (assault upon a public servant) of the IPC.

Condemning the incident, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said, “CENTRAL MARD strongly opposes the assault on resident doctors at GMC Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on 11/01/2024. We request the government to improvise on security at government hospitals and request for an urgent meeting with the honourable chief minister, deputy chief minister, Minister of medical education, director of police services and MARD to sort the issue of security of doctors at earliest.”

The association said that they have repeatedly highlighted the issue of lack of safety of medical professionals at government hospitals and medical colleges, however, there has been no response from the authorities regarding the issue.

The issue came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.