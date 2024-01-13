The headmaster of Government High School Hanumegowda in Yadgir district of Karnataka was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Thursday evening, January 11, a report by The New Indian Express said.

An FIR has been lodged against the headmaster, who has now been suspended, on the basis of a complaint given by the Deputy Director for Public Instruction (DDPI) of Yadgir district Manjunath HT.

In his complaint filed at Gurumitkal Police station, the DDPI has stated that on the basis of a complaint by the people and girl students of Government High School of Anapur, he had sent a team led by the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Yadgir to visit the Government High School of Anapur and hold an inquiry about the complaint.

The team interacted with about 29 girl students studying from Classes VIII to X in the school and with other individuals as well. The team submitted its report to the DDPI stating that the headmaster of the high school, Hanumegowda, was misbehaving with the girl students of the high school for over three years.

He has asked the police to register the case under the POCSO Act and take action, TNIE added.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Grima Pamvar has suspended Hanumegowda from service with immediate effect on the basis of the report submitted by DDPI of Yadgir pending departmental inquiry.