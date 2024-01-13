The Karnataka High Court (HC) upheld the disapproval for the renewal of permission for 150 first-year MBBS seats at GR Medical College and Research Centre, Mangaluru, for the academic year 2022-23 and also shifting of students to other medical colleges, a report by The New Indian Express stated.

The division bench of Justices PS Dinesh Kumar and TG Shivashankaregowda passed the order, dismissing the petition filed by GR Medical College.

The National Medical Council (NMC) on December 13, 2021, granted permission to the college to establish the medical college for an intake of 150 students from 2021-22, TNIE added. On September 5 and 6, 2022, NMC conducted an inspection. Based on the inspection report, the renewal of permission has been disapproved for 2022-23.

The college stated that the inspection was conducted during Onam which is in violation of Regulation 8(3)(1) of the establishment of Medical Colleges Regulation, 1999.

The court, however, said Onam is not declared a holiday by the state government. The allegations that the inspection was contrary to the Regulation is untenable. The court is not in dispute that there is no denial with regard to the deficiencies pointed out by NMC except for an explanation that the medical college had declared a holiday. No ground is made out to exercise extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution to interfere with the order, the court said.

The denial of permission would jeopardise the careers of students. No exception can be taken to the state government re-locating the candidates to different colleges, it added.