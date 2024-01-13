Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Friday, January 12, launched the Congress party's fifth poll promise Yuvanidhi, stating that it is being implemented to empower our young men and women for their future, ANI reported.

Congress's fifth poll promise offers a monthly unemployment stipend of Rs 3,000 to graduates and Rs 1,500 to diploma holders.

The CM said that the government formulated guarantee schemes as a solution to the problems of all sections of society, especially when the prices of food items have skyrocketed plus, problems of farmers and unemployment have increased.

Siddaramaiah expressed satisfaction in fulfilling all five guarantees promised by the Congress, including Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi, and Anna Bhagya schemes.

"Due to the first guarantee scheme, 130 crore 28 lakh women have travelled for free. We are providing free electricity for up to 200 units to 1 crore 65 lakh families. These families will not have to pay the electricity bill. Similarly, we are giving five kg of rice and the price of five kg of rice to each family. We are providing Rs 2,000 every month to 1.17 crore women. We have achieved all this and have kept our promise. Such achievement has never happened in any period," the CM said.

He further said that the Karnataka government has implemented the Yuvanidhi scheme that will continue in the direction of providing employment to young men and women by providing them with money and the necessary skill training to gain employment.

"It is not enough to just talk about social justice. Programmes should be formulated and implemented," he added.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Skill Development and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Energy Minister KJ George, School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa Sports Minister Nagendra, and many others were also present on the occasion.