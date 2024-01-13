Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit advised students not to compromise studies for politics, said a report by PTI. This has come amidst a row over the varsity imposing a series of stringent measures against staging dharnas within its campus.



The VC said disciplinary action can adversely impact students' prospects for securing jobs.



"Nobody's saying don't protest but at the same time, your academics should not be compromised. Many of these students who engage in politics later come to me seeking extensions which will reflect in their profile when they go for a job," she told PTI in an interview.



Moreover, Pandit cited the open debates and lectures on the Israel-Hamas conflict in JNU, stressing that no agitation has taken place over it, she cited this as an example which showed the culture of critical thinking on campus.



The vice-chancellor said the students should express their freedoms with responsibility, PTI added.



Withdrawing of inquiries

Pandit, who assumed charge as the JNU VC in 2022, said she withdrew all proctorial inquiries against students in the 2019 fee hike protest considering its impact on their careers.



The administration has officially notified the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual penalising certain actions on campus such as obstructing officials from performing their duty, drinking alcohol or overspeeding on campus to deter them from violating rules, she said.



JNU in November last year released its revised CPO manual, under which, a fine of up to Rs 20,000 can be imposed for protesting in prohibited areas on campus and Rs 10,000 for raising anti-national slogans.



"We have not increased the slabs for fines in the (revised) CPO manual. Most of the fines mentioned in the manual are for incidents such as obstructing varsity officials from performing their duties or manhandling them or for drinking (alcohol) or for overspeeding on the campus," she said on the criticism received against the manual.



She further claimed that unlawful activities in her tenure as the VC have reduced significantly in the last two years.