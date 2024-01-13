The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar and the University of San Diego, USA, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration in various academic, research, capacity building, training, and faculty/staff development activities.

The MoU was signed and exchanged by Prof Chell Roberts, Dean, Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering (SMSE), University of San Diego, and Prof SP Mehrotra, Professor-in-Charge, External Relations, IIT Gandhinagar, in the presence of Prof GB Singh, Academic Director, University of San Diego, and Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Gandhinagar on January 12, at the IIT Gandhinagar campus to pave the way for a fruitful and active partnership between both the institutes.

With this new partnership, both institutes, committed to the highest standards of global educational and research excellence, are going to offer joint double master’s programmes, dual degree programmes at BTech and master’s levels, including Master’s in Engineering Management and Leadership; as well as joint executive education programmes.

Furthermore, the MoU will also facilitate the exchange of incubation, innovation, and entrepreneurship activities; organisation of joint seminars, workshops, and conferences; implementation of staff/faculty development programmes, capacity building, and specialised training programmes; and implementation of short-term student programmes for education camps or internships to facilitate a two-way exchange of students and research scholars.