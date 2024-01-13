The Tamil Nadu government was urged by all those unemployed graduate teachers who completed the Bachelor of Education (BEd) Computer Science to appoint them as computer instructors at over 6,000 Panchayat Union Middle Schools (PUMS) where hi-tech computer labs are being set up. This is slated to happen in the next academic year, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

H Sumathi, an unemployed graduate teacher based in Coimbatore, told The New Indian Express, "The previous AIADMK government assured that they will launch Computer Science (CS) subject at Classes VI to X at government schools. Thousands of graduates who completed BEd CS were hoping that they would get job opportunities at schools. Now many such graduates are in a dilemma as the state government has so far not taken any steps to introduce this subject in schools."

"Now, the state government has planned to set up hi-tech labs in around 6,000 middle schools across the state and the work is underway. We request the state government to give us preference in appointments in schools as we can handle the hi-tech lab and teach computer basics and carry out teaching-learning activities. A lot of graduates will thus get job opportunities," she said.

She also claimed that officers are allegedly planning to appoint other graduates who know computers well.

Tamil Nadu BEd Computer Science Unemployed Graduate Teachers Association General Secretary V Kumareshan told The New Indian Express, "For the last 11 years we have been demanding the state government to launch the Computer Science subject from Class I to X in government schools as has been done by the Kerala government."

"Our aim is government school students should learn computer education as we are living in the digital world. Private schools in Tamil Nadu are offering computer education, but computer education is refused to government school students," Kumareshan added.

"Around 40,000 unemployed graduates are jobless and some graduates are working for low salaries at private schools. We are ready to work under the consolidated pay at government schools. State government should appoint the unemployed graduate teachers at the lab," he urged.

When asked about it, a top officer from the school education department told The New Indian Express that they would consider their demands while conducting recruitment.