The Delhi High Court (HC) has reserved the order on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved for 46 Afghan refugee students of an Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) run school Jangpura on denial of Right to Education (RTE) Act benefits like uniform, scholarship and more, allegedly because of non-opening of their bank account.



The bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, on Friday, January 12, reserved the order after the conclusion of the submissions of all sides, ANI reported.



Petitioner Social Jurist, a civil rights group, stated that Afghanistan refugee students studying in MCD Primary School, Jangpura Extension, New Delhi are deprived of Statutory monetary benefits as guaranteed to them under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 on alleged ground of non-opening of bank account.



The plea was filed through advocates Ashok Aggarwal and Kumar Utkarsh submitted that action on the part of respondents in depriving Afghanistan refugee students of Statutory benefits is arbitrary, unjust, malafide, discriminatory, unethical, anti-child, and violates the fundamental right to education.



It further stated that respondent MCD Primary School, Jangpura Extension, New Delhi has an enrollment of 178 students. It is submitted that out of 178, there are 73 Afghanistan refugee students studying in the school, added ANI.



The petitioner also added that the issue of depriving Afghanistan refugee students of statutory monetary benefits on the alleged ground of non-operation of bank account in the absence of Know Your Customer (KYC) or non-opening of bank accounts was brought to respondent's notice by the petitioner vide representation dated 19.08.2023 and reminder letter dated 01.09.2023.



Through representation, it was suggested to provide cash to students in case there is a problem in the opening of a bank account or making it operational. However, nothing has been done so far. It is submitted that the money required to be paid to students is lying with MCD school.