Postgraduate teachers from the Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu have requested the District School Education Department to release guidelines for the deployment of teachers for practical examination duty, reported The New Indian Express.

As per the current norms, practical exam duty for Class XII is allocated to a school within eight kilometres from the school where a teacher works, said a postgraduate teacher at a government higher secondary school in Coimbatore city.

"Last time, teachers were allocated practical examination duty in schools 25 to 30 km from their place of work. As a result, teachers could not arrange the labs for the exam properly. Besides this, several female teachers faced difficulty in reaching schools far away from their homes. Exam duty would have been easy if officials had allocated exam duty within an eight km distance," he recalled.

Another PG teacher alleged that officers displayed favouritism. "Educational officers in the district allocated duty at nearby schools to teachers favoured by them. Some were given duties to schools as close as three km from their own institutions,” he said, on the condition of anonymity.

"The school education department should ensure the guidelines on practical examination duty are followed this time," he urged.

When contacted, Chief Educational Officer R Balamurali told TNIE, "We will allocate practical examination duty at nearby schools in the concerned block to teachers as per the norm."