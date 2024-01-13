The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is inaugurating a pioneering course on 5G Communication Technology for engineering students, a report by The New Indian Express stated.

This new initiative aligns with the goals set by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and is under the guidance of esteemed individuals, including Advisor of SD&T, Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Chairman APSSDC, Konduru Ajay Reddy and Managing Director and CEO, Dr Vinod Kumar V.

In collaboration with the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and the German Academy of Digital Education (DADB), APSSDC is providing high-class online courses complemented by hands-on training, added TNIE.

The partnership with DADB is expected to open new avenues for the youth of Andhra Pradesh, fostering a bright future for students in the rapidly evolving field of 5G technology.

"We are excited about the launch of the 5G Communication Technology course, which reflects our dedication to providing state-of-the-art education and enhancing the employability of our engineering students," said Dr Vinod Kumar V, MD & CEO of APSSDC.

Government Advisor (SD&T) Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy and ED & ADG - NAC K Dinesh Kumar, Sharanya Regional Head Project Manager on behalf of German Academy of Digital Education (DADB) and APSSDC Staff participated in this programme.