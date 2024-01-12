The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited authors, critics and faculty members of higher education institutes to write textbooks in 12 Indian languages for undergraduate-level courses in Arts, Science, Commerce and Social Sciences, a report by PTI stated.

The UGC has reportedly invited applications for writing books in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

"UGC is working on providing textbooks at the undergraduate level in Arts, Science, Commerce and Social Sciences in 12 Indian languages. We are identifying nodal universities in different states who will coordinate the exercise of forming teams of authors who can write high-quality textbooks in Indian languages," a senior UGC official said.

The official further added that this effort is in tune with the NEP (National Education Policy) 2020's goal to provide learning opportunities to students in universities in Indian languages.

Interested writers have time till January 30 to send their acceptance to the commission and furnish their Expression of Interest, added PTI.

"Along with the details, the applicants also must decide in which course and in what language they will write the book. Interested individuals can also provide the tentative title of the proposed book which is not mandatory," the official told PTI.