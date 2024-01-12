Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Thursday, January 11, said the state government has submitted a proposal to the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking an increase in the number of seats for postgraduate students at Tripura Medical College.

Saha shared this information in response to MLA Biswajit Kalai's call for attention during Thursday's Assembly session, reported ANI.

The chief minister stated further that several construction projects are underway, including the development of a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) section. He added that a proposal has also been mooted for a new Emergency Block at Tripura Medical College.

Saha, who doubles up as the state's Health Minister, added that 29 cabins are currently under construction at Tripura Medical College to enhance services, ANI added.

Additionally, a 30-bed dialysis unit is nearing completion, with 90 per cent of the 20-bed ICU section already completed, the CM said, adding that there is also a proposal for the construction of a new emergency block.

"We have submitted an application to the NMC to address various issues related to the increase of postgraduate seats. These include four seats in general medicine, two seats for paediatrics, two seats for microbiology and two seats for biochemistry," CM Saha said.