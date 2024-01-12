In Tamil Nadu, more than 38,000 students between Classes VI to IX in 100 government schools will learn the latest technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics as the state government has extended the implementation of the Technology Education and Learning Support (TEALS) programme in collaboration with American tech giant Microsoft, a report by The New Indian Express said.

The state’s school education department signed an MoU with Microsoft to implement TEALS in July last year, following which the programme was implemented in 14 schools across the state on a pilot basis.

The inauguration of the programme was held in the city on Thursday, January 11.

Notably, this is the first time such an initiative to teach advanced technology to school students is being implemented in the country, said department officials. As part of the expansion, Computer Science teachers from the selected government schools will be trained by Microsoft-certified trainers, added TNIE.

Speaking during the inaugural event, Cecil Sunder, Director of Data and AI Solutions and Strategy (US Manufacturing), Microsoft, said that the initiative will take the wonders of artificial intelligence into the heart of government schools.

"We live in an AI-driven world. With our students learning the basics of artificial intelligence, future innovation will come from villages and towns. This will create a highly-skilled workforce which also brings in investments driving the economy of the state," he said.

Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who inaugurated the event, said that TEALS will help bridge the digital divide in the state and help students thrive in an increasingly digital-centric landscape.

"The development of government school students will be a testament to the various schemes introduced by the Tamil Nadu government including the breakfast scheme, Ennum Ezhuthum, Illam Thedi Kalvi and Naan Mudhalvan scheme among others. TEALS will also intensify the role of teachers as facilitators, mentors and guides," he said.