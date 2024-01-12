A seven-year-old schoolgirl at Government Middle School in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, died after collapsing while playing with her friends during the Pongal festival celebrations, on Thursday, January 11.



As per a report by The New Indian Express, parents and school authorities, who were present at the scene during the incident, rushed her to the Anaicut government hospital, where she was declared dead.



The deceased child has been identified as Yogeshwari, daughter of Sudhakar, a painter from Tharvazhi village in the Anaicut block. She was a Class II student at Government Middle School in Kallankulam, Vellore.



According to the police, Yogeshwari had allegedly been battling epilepsy for the past five years and was undergoing treatment. Just 15 days ago, she visited a private hospital.



The incident occurred on Thursday when Yogeshwari's father dropped her off at school and went to buy health mix powder nearby, for his younger son. While playing with a ball on the school premises before the Pongal celebration, Yogeshwari suddenly collapsed, TNIE added.



Her father, who witnessed the incident, rushed to her side and attempted to revive her, but in vain. Subsequently, she was transported to Anaicut Government Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.



Virinchipuram Police officials are currently investigating the matter. Sudhakar, having four children, had already lost his first son to illness at the age of one and a half years, now mourns the loss of his third child, Yogeshwari.