MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal, Hyderabad, Telangana, stood out as a considerable contributor for showcasing commendable research at the International Conference on Transformations in Engineering Education (ICTIEE) 2024 organised by KLE Technological University, Hubbali, Karnataka in association with Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) from January 2 to 4, 2024.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) team of MLRIT constituting Dr V. Radhika Devi (Head, IQAC) and members of IQAC: Dr P Pramod Kumar, Dr Rajan Singh, and Dr Aravind Kola presented two papers addressing Pedagogy of Teaching and Learning and Policy and Administrative Support.

Their work, particularly the paper on cultural intelligence in educational leadership, garnered significant praise for addressing the pressing need for diversity and inclusion in academia.

The commitment of these academicians to transformative education was further acknowledged by honouring them with ICTIEE TLC 2024 awards. Dr V. Radhika Devi, Head of IQAC, was honoured with the TLC Leadership Award, while Dr P. Pramod Kumar, Dr Rajan Singh, and Dr Aravind Kola were recognized with TLC awards. Their leadership was acknowledged as pivotal for advancing engineering education through ongoing and future research.

The impact of MLRIT extended beyond faculty contributions, as students showcased their prowess at the Integrated Student's Forum (IASF) 2024, a part of ICTIEE.

MLRIT students secured three notable accolades, including the Emerging Student Leader of the Year 2023-24 at the national level; the first position in the Design Thinking Bootcamp in Video Category; and third position in the Inter Disciplinary Boot Camp in Climate Action.

These achievements underscored the students' ability to apply their engineering knowledge to real-world challenges, earning them admiration from judges and fellow participants.

On this occasion, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Founder Secretary of MLRIT cum MLA of Malkajgiri constituency, appreciated the IQAC team and the students for hoisting the fame of MLRIT at the conference. Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy and Director Marri Shreya Reddy also lauded the members for achieving accolades in the name of MLRIT.

Principal Dr K Srinivas also praised the success of MLRIT at ICTIEE 2024 and IASF 2024 and expressed that it not only reflects MLRIT's commitment to excellence but also highlights the institute's role in shaping the future of engineering education and ultimately, assures that MLRIT will continue to be at the forefront of innovation and transformation in the academic landscape.