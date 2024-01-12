The Resident Doctors' Association of the Medical College, Kolkata issued a statement on Thursday, January 9, 2024, bringing attention to "unexpected incidents that happened within the last few months" on the college premises.

The postgraduate trainee (PGTs) doctors of the college are alleging that most of the junior first-year interns, especially from the Department of Orthopaedics, are being ragged and abused by the second-year junior residents (JRs) of the department, adding to the many cases of ragging being reported across India.



What is the issue?

As per the statement, Dr Bittu Dhar and Dr Johnson Praveen Ambedkar who are the first-year junior residents from the Department of Orthopaedics, are being constantly abused and tortured by the second-year JRs of the same unit.



The alleged offenders, Dr Souryabrata Ray Mahasay and Dr Diganta Biswas, have been displaying problematic behaviour for the last four months. As per the statement, "...(They) are using very vulgar and abusive languages in front of patients while talking to the JRs and Interns, treating them very badly, abusing both verbally and physically, beating them in a closed room, punching in the abdomen, spitting on the face and many more."



The statement adds that these doctors are currently undergoing psychiatric consultations and are on the road to recovery from the mental and physical trauma these incidents induced.



Doctors say...

"We have been treated in a very abominable manner. In fact, every conversation was a form of abuse, and cannot be termed as humane in nature. We had to bear the brunt of repeated assaults and they humiliated us in front of patients as well." These were the words of a first-year JR (JR 1) who has been a witness to the barbarity displayed by the seniors. In a few cases, he says on the condition of anonymity, files were thrown at them and they were also spat on by the second-year PGTs.



Another first-year PGT (JR 2), who is said to have been with a particular victim at the time of the assault, shared his experience with EdexLive. The trainee doctor, in a conversation, said that they usually need to work for more than 30 hours at a stretch and sometimes, this leads to over-saturation, hence, the victim had requested help from Dr Bittu Dhar, who had advised him to take rest.

"As soon as the second-year residents caught a whiff of the information, they immediately took Dr Bittu to a secluded place and assaulted him with surgical equipment, electric kettles, bottles, and whatever they could find there," he says. On the nature of the abuse, he says that Dr Bittu had to be stabilised after the assault, and was punched as well in the abdomen.



JR 1 says that he has also been the victim of such abuse, although he adds that he was not harmed physically as such, but says his experience was equally jarring. "Usually, one can expect seniors to be a guide or a teacher but the ones in the orthopaedics department are bullies and keep all the juniors working under extreme pressure," he says.



Another PGT of the same batch (JR 3), says that this kind of intense humiliation can affect anyone mentally, especially after those long hours of duty. He told EdexLive that slangs were also hurled at him and when he could take it no longer, he shifted to another department for his rotational duty.

"Right now, I am in the Department of Medicine, but previously I was given my shift with the orthopaedics and I could work there for only three days. I was left shocked...after eight months of this internship at other departments but I had experienced nothing as such before," he says.



Hierarchy being normalised

When EdexLive inquired as to how this behaviour has been left unchecked for so long, JR 1 said that when PGTs turn seniors they commence their year with this aura of supremacy and somehow, this hierarchy of supremacy is normalised.



A resident doctor who joined the Medical College back in October 2023 for her internship (JR 4) says that the department has witnessed it all, including the professors, and there has been corroborative evidence as well. The students approached the Principal of the college, Professor (Dr) Raghunath Mishra, who ordered a probe into the matter and a thorough punishment.



She says that the matter was turned over to the Head of the Department of Orthopaedics, Dr Debasis Sinha Roy, who then ordered a suspension of seven days for the miscreants. JR4 states that no severe action was taken against them and their actions were dismissed.

Later, the students collectively complained about this to the principal and now, an inquiry committee consisting of professors from various departments, headed by the principal himself, will be formed to look into the matter, JR 4 added.



Ragging cases on an all-time high in Kolkata gov't colleges

On August 9, 2023, and September 13, 2023, respectively, the capital city of West Bengal reported severe ragging cases, whilst the first one took place at the Jadavpur University and the second one took place in another medical college in the city, RG Kar. The case at Jadavpur University witnessed the death of a student who fell off the hostel's balcony, the incident at RG Kar led to 13 senior students being booked for "ragging", "mental torture", "harassment", and "intimidation".