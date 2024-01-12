A 24-year-old bus cleaner was arrested in Bengaluru by Karnataka Police on charges of raping a Class IX school girl, a report by IANS stated.

The case was reported in the limits of Dabaspet police station in Bengaluru Rural district in Karnataka, police said on Friday, January 12.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl travelled every day to the school in a private bus. As per the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the girl did not return home a week ago following which the parents lodged a missing complaint with the police.

The police during an investigation found that the accused, identified as Anand who works as a bus cleaner, had taken her to a rented house in the Yelahanka locality of Bengaluru city.

The police raided the house and rescued the girl, added IANS.

Police investigations have revealed that this is not the first time that the accused has been nabbed with sexual harassment charges.

Police informed that the accused was imprisoned in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case in 2021 reported from Byadarahalli police station limits. He was released last year and brainwashed and exploited the latest victim.

Further investigation is currently underway, the police added.