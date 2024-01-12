Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stressed on the need for qualitative research in higher education and urged those concerned to prioritise research activities, according to a report by PTI.

The governor also asked the Department of Higher Education to focus on plugging infrastructure gaps in the technical institutes in the state, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Attending a meeting of the Higher Education department on Thursday, January 11, Kataria took stock of the ongoing initiatives to enhance enrollment and quality of higher education.

He emphasised the need for 'primary and qualitative research' in the Higher Education department and asked the department to prioritise research activities.

Kataria also asked the officials of the department to focus on addressing the infrastructure gaps present in the technical institutes across the state.

The governor also stressed meticulous expenditure and monitoring of budget utilisation, PTI added.

Stating that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a crucial development for higher education institutes, Kataria asked the officials to pay special attention to its implementation.

In a bid to ensure accountability and quality of higher education, he called for regular monitoring of results across all higher educational institutions.

He proposed the establishment of monitoring teams tasked with evaluating institutes comprehensively and adherence to quality.