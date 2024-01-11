A 20-year-old college student in Uttar Pradesh allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room after a breakup with her partner, a PTI report stated.

The body of Anshu, a first-year student of Government Women's Polytechnic in the Bansdih area in UP’s Ballia district, was allegedly found hanging from the fan in her room on Wednesday night, January 10, Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari informed.

When Anshu's friends went to her room on Wednesday night (January 10) after she did not turn up at the hostel mess for dinner, they found the door locked from the inside and she did not respond to their repeated calls, Tiwari said.

On breaking the door open, they found her body hanging from the fan, PTI added.

After being informed by the acting warden of the hostel, a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body, police added.

According to preliminary investigation, Anshu, a resident of Kanpur, was suspected to be in a relationship with a man.

She allegedly hanged herself after they broke up recently, the ASP said, adding that the police are investigating the matter. He added that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666