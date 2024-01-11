The Ambedkar Students' Association (ASA) at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) will be organising a photo exhibition and documentary screening to mark the eighth death anniversary of former student Rohith Vemula tomorrow, January 12, Friday on the campus.

The event will be organised at the university’s South Shopcom on Friday, January 12 from 6 pm onwards.

Rohith Vemula, the 26-year-old research scholar at UoH, died by suicide on January 17, 2016, after he was suspended along with four others post a complaint by the local unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP. Vemula’s fellowship of Rs 25,000 was suspended for raising “issues under the banner of the Ambedkar Students' Association” and the five students were removed from their hostel rooms, after which, they set up a tent on the campus and began a relay hunger strike.

The incident has been labelled as institutional murder and a social boycott under the university administration headed by then Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao.

Rohith also left a suicide note talking about unfinished dreams and how he felt his “birth was his fatal accident”.

Rohith’s death also triggered a series of protests at the UoH campus and across the country by students and activists.