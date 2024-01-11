Google is expected to partner with the Telangana Government in developing a digitisation agenda for Telangana in farming, education and health.

As per an ANI report, Google Vice-President Chandrasekhar Thota paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today, Thursday, January 11, at the CM's residence.

Thota said that the IT (Information Technology) major had deep technology and expertise for bringing quality service to serve the needs of the people of the state. The Google VP also discussed the investment plans of the company and informed the chief minister that artificial intelligence (AI) was set to bring major transformation in various sectors.

As per the official statement, the Telangana CM discussed road safety improvements using Google Maps and Google Earth platforms.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present at the meeting.

Earlier on January 10, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hosted representatives of 13 countries for dinner in Hyderabad, ANI added.

The dinner saw the attendance of representatives of the United States of America (USA), Iran, Turkey, UAE, United Kingdom (UK), Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland.

The Telangana CM appealed to the respective countries to explore investment opportunities in the state. He assured that the government will collaborate and maintain cordial relationships with everyone.