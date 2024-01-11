The Tamil Nadu police conducted a search of Periyar University in Salem, hours before the scheduled visit of state Governor RN Ravi. The governor was scheduled to meet the university officials in the afternoon today, Thursday, January 11.



As per an IANS report, six police teams led by six inspectors of the Tamil Nadu Police conducted searches on the campus.



Searches were conducted at the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) office, Tamil Department Office, Computer Centre, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) centre, Planning and Development Office and Finance Office.



University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannaathan is out on conditional bail in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy.



The university's faculty had alleged that the vice-chancellor was continuing in office even after this and that there are possibilities of evidence could be tampered and even destroyed.



A heavy police contingent is deployed at theuniversity as student organisations have opposed the governor's visit, added IANS.



As per reports, Governor RN Ravi reached the university campus around 1 pm on Thursday, January 11 and had a 20-minute-long discussion with the vice-chancellor. He also had an interaction with different heads of departments (HoDs) at the University’s Syndicate Hall.