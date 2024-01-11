Madhya Pradesh’s medical colleges will now have MBBS course books available in Hindi medium as the translation from English to Hindi will be completed by the end of this month, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told IANS on Thursday, January 11.



Shukla, who is the Health and Medical Education Minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s cabinet, made this statement after reviewing the progress of the Hindi medium MBBS course at Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical College (GMC). Notably, the MBBS course in Hindi medium — a first of its kind of pilot project — was introduced jointly by the Centre and the state government at GMC in 2022, added IANS.



Bhopal’s GMC, has a war room named Mandhar, which was set up in 2022, and around 100 doctors with different specialities have been working on preparing the Hindi textbooks.



The minister informed that three textbooks for Hindi medium students enrolled in the first year have already been translated from English to Hindi and the books have been provided to the students pursuing MBBS in Hindi medium. He claimed around 10 per cent of the MBBS students have opted for Hindi medium at GMC.



“Three translated (in Hindi) textbooks — Biochemistry, Anatomy, and Medical Physiology, as of now are available for first-year students. A total of 13 books of 12 subjects would be translated, nine of them have been completed and the remaining four subjects would be completed by the end of January,” Shukla informed after his first review meeting.



Exam papers in Hindi

The minister also directed the officials and doctors associated with the project to prepare exam papers in Hindi medium as well.



“Initiating MBBS courses in Hindi medium is a revolutionary step taken by the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also, it’s a golden opportunity for Madhya Pradesh to make the project a success,” Shukla added.



The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh has introduced the MBBS course in Hindi, a first for any state in the country, claiming the step to be revolutionary and pioneering.



The promotion of Hindi through its wider use has been a programme under the BJP government at the Centre as well as in Madhya Pradesh. The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 lays emphasis on the use of the mother tongue in imparting education.