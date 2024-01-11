A student of Lucknow University allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Wednesday, January 10, while recording the entire sequence of events via her cellphone camera, a report by IANS stated.

The incident took place in the university’s College of Arts and Crafts where the deceased hanged herself from a ceiling fan and recorded the extreme step with her cellphone camera on Wednesday evening.

According to police sources, the deceased had some dispute with a person who lives in Varanasi and it was probably out of frustration she took this step.

The room was shared by three students and the incident took place while two of them were away. When the students returned from the market, they found the room locked from the inside. With the help of hostel staff, the window panes were broken to open the door.

Additional DCP (Central) Manisha Singh, in a statement, said the police team rushed to the hostel after receiving the information.

“They (police) brought down her body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Her parents and local guardians have been informed about the incident,” Singh added.

Lucknow University Spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, in a press statement, said the girl was a resident of Prayagraj and was pursuing the fifth semester of Bachelor of Fine Arts course, added IANS.

“The reason for the extreme step was not clear yet and the police are investigating the case,” he added.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666