The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is organising the IndiaSkills 2023-24 — a pan-India competition anticipating participation from lakhs of aspirants. This prestigious event seeks to celebrate a myriad of skills, empowering individuals to envision a future filled with opportunities.

Looking at the overwhelming response and the growing interest from participants across the states/union territories (UTs) has led to the extension in the registration deadline for the competition until January 15, 2024.

Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of making India the third-largest economy in the world, the competition offers a distinctive opportunity to Amrit Peedhi, with employability and domain skills in traditional/new job roles to showcase their skills on a global scale. The competition stands as a vibrant celebration of skills and craftsmanship, a robust platform that bridge the skill gap and help youth to attain world-class standards of competence, excellence, and productivity.

The extended timeline will accommodate the growing interest from the candidates and will ensure that all the potential participants have sufficient time to complete their registrations and be a part of this prestigious event.

Registration for this event has commenced on the Skill India Digital website, inviting aspirants from across the nation to showcase their talents and skills. The competition unfurls through a set of stages at the District, State, Zonal, and National levels, with the ultimate reward being the chance to represent India in the WorldSkills Competition at Lyon, France, in 2024.