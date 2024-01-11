A shocking incident has come forward from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where a head constable and about a dozen other men allegedly thrashed a student, fired a bullet to scare him and then urinated into his mouth one by one, IANS reported.

As informed by the police, the men abducted Ayush Dwivedi, a 23-year-old Master's in Computer Applications (MCA) student from the city’s Civil Lines area which he was visiting to meet someone, and drove him five km away to Cooperganj where they assaulted him.

The IANS’s report added that a police case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the MCA student in October last year and the complainant was the head constable.

The accused, who took the MCA student to the railway tracks near Cooperganj after kidnapping him, even forced the 23-year-old to drink their urine as well as lick their spit from the slippers, the police added.

The bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earlobe, IANS added.

The police have arrested three persons, including a head constable identified as Dharmendra Yadav posted with the Local Intelligence Unit, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Choudhury.

The motive behind the assault has not been identified yet. Further investigation is currently underway.