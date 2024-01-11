In an unfortunate incident, a school student in Bihar’s East Champaran district lost his life, on Wednesday, January 10, due to the persisting cold wave conditions in the state, a report by ANI said.



Reportedly, the incident is from Adarsh Government Middle School, Chakia, where a Class VI student named Manish Kumar fell unconscious during prayer proceedings. The teachers admitted him to a local sub-divisional hospital.



According to the District Education Officer, the child had come to school without wearing warm clothes and without eating, due to which he had fainted during prayer time.



Manish Kumar, the 10-year-old son of Rajesh Ram, was a resident of the sugar mill in Jiraat, Chakia, ANI added. Manish went to school on Wednesday and during the prayer session, he fell unconscious.



He was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment, and his family members were informed. However, by the time the family reached the hospital, he had died.



Chandan Kumar, the elder brother of the deceased, said, "Manish went to school this morning. Shortly after, the school teacher and a student came. They told me that he was unwell and had been admitted to the hospital. No one was found upon arriving at the hospital, and the doctor informed me that he had died."



Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and collected information regarding it. The police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem, ANI further reported.



Police says...

Chakia police station in-charge Dhananjay Kumar said, "After getting information about the incident, he reached the hospital with the police force and found the dead body. The body of the student was sent for a post-mortem. No application has been received yet from the family members of the deceased student."



However, the District Education Officer, Sanjay Kumar, said, "The child's family members had beaten him. Due to this, he came to school without eating food and without wearing warm clothes. The post-mortem report will further reveal the reality of the incident."



The district education officer collected information from Block Education Officer (BEO) and Block Resource Person (BRP) after the tragic incident. The headmasters of all the schools in the district were instructed to conduct class teacher awareness sessions in the classroom itself in case of a cold wave.